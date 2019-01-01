Sotirio takes a shot at his critics

The Wanderers attacker has scored twice already this year as he looks to send a message to his haters

Three goals in less than three months has left Jaushua Sotirio on the cusp of his best ever A-League season with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old attacker has bagged three goals in his past two campaigns and needs just one more this season to bring his current tally up to four.

Sotirio has been with the Wanderers since 2013 and was part of their Asian Champions League winning squad in 2014, but has remained a peripheral figure at the club with some fans reluctant to embrace him.

Awarded the A-League goal of the month for January after a stunning strike against Melbourne City, Sotirio backed it up with another slick finish against Central Coast Mariners earlier this month and celebrated with a deliberate hand-talking gesture to the Spotless Stadium crowd.

"I did that celebration…it was just a bit of banter with the crowd or the fans because I cop a lot of negativity and criticism," Sotirio said.

"It was just a way of saying ‘keep talking’ and you know I’ll just prove myself on the field."

Having been with the club for so long, Sotirio has experienced plenty of highs and lows and admits this season has been eye-opening but confirmed he remains fully committed to the Wanderers.

"It’s been a bit of a crazy season, one that I’ve never experienced before actually," he said.

"I’ve been here for a while now - four years I think and I’ve won the Asian as well so it means the world to me.

"It’s been my only A-League club so you know I’ve always given my all and always will."