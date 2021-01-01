Son Heung-min celebration: What is the meaning behind Tottenham star's camera gesture?

The popular and affable Tottenham forward has been known to celebrate by pretending to take a picture – and here's what you need to know about it

Son Heung-min has carved out a reputation as not only one of the Premier League's most prolific forwards, but as one of the top-flight's nicest people as well - and it is rare to see him unsmiling.

The South Korea international has formed a formidable strike partnership with team-mate Harry Kane, and is one of the most important members of the Tottenham team.

You might be familiar with the camera celebration Son does right after he scores a goal - but what is the significance of it? Goal takes a look.

What does Son's camera celebration mean?

After Son hits the ball into the net, he often celebrates in the direction of the camera, shaping his fingers into the motion of pretending to take a picture with a camera.

Paired with his signature grin, it is a trademark celebration of the Tottenham forward.

Son explained his reasoning behind the celebration in an interview with Sky Sports, and the meaning behind his special camera celebration is incredibly wholesome.

"Maybe a year ago, I was thinking about what could be a special celebration," Son said.

"And then I tried to find one. The camera celebration is because if I score a goal, it's a good memory. It's like, I take a picture so I have good memories in my mind [of it]. I don't know if the people get it, but I think it's a good celebration. I don't know if I'll keep doing it, but we'll see!"

And then when asked about why he is so happy and smiling all the time, Son said: "It's because I love football. I love being here, and playing with my team-mates and with this amazing team."

Son has impressed under the management of Jose Mourinho at the North London club, and will be exempt from serving 21 months in the South Korea military after first earning a shortened spell after guiding his side to a gold medal at the Asian Games.

He did, however, still have to serve a few weeks' worth of service in South Korea, which he completed during the first month of the UK Covid-19 lockdown in April-May 2020.

The forward said at the time: “It was a good experience.

"I couldn’t say everything that I’ve done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it. I don’t know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it."