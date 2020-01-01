‘Some players slept with women before Nigeria-Denmark game’ – West makes 1998 World Cup confession

The former Inter Milan centre-back blamed his teammates' actions for their lacklustre performance and exit from the global competition in 1998

Former defender Taribo West revealed that some of his teammates snuck women into the team's base before their 1998 World Cup Round of 16 game against .

The Super Eagles enjoyed a fairytale run to the second round of the competition in , after topping Group D with six points from three games, ahead of , and Bulgaria.

They were paired against Group C runners-up Denmark in the Round of 16 where they were eventually knocked out after a 4-1 defeat at Stade de France.

More teams

In the fixture, Tijani Babangida scored Nigeria's only goal and his late strike was not enough to inspire a comeback for Bora Milutinovic's side.

West was in action from start to finish during the game, and he blamed fatigue and complacency for the defeat after some players slept with women before a crucial match.

“I read reports about Eagles visiting nightclubs and driving limousines during the World Cup in France, honestly, I don’t know about that,” Taribo told the Punch.

“But what I know is that some players sneaked women into camp, I saw that.

"The women were Africans who came to watch the tournament and fell in love with our team, because of the way we played in the group stage. So, it was easy for these players to woo them to their rooms.

“That is why on match day, you could see a lot of the players didn’t have the strength to curtail the Danish players.

Article continues below

"They were tired after overworking themselves the night before with the women. I was yelling at them on the pitch, I was very angry with them.

“They did all these because they thought we were going to beat Denmark.”

Nigeria was the only African country that progressed to the knockout stage of the 1998 World Cup tournament in France with , and bowing out in the group stage.