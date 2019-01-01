Solskjaer wants to keep Carrick & Phelan in Man Utd backroom staff

Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna all remain firmly part of the new permanent coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention of changing his backroom staff after being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

United confirmed on Thursday that Solskjaer, who took charge after Jose Mourinho's December departure, has agreed a three-year deal.

Solskjaer retained the services of first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna following the Portuguese's dismissal and brought back Alex Ferguson's long-time assistant Mike Phelan.

They have proven to be a formidable team, propelling the club back into top-four contention in the Premier League and advancing to the quarter-finals after a stunning comeback against in the last 16.

The club has not announced if Carrick, McKenna and Phelan will form part of Solskjaer's permanent team, but the Norwegian is in no doubt that he wants them to continue alongside him.

"Mike is a key part of the set-up and they are talking to each other," he told a media conference.

"Of course, I've voiced my opinion and the set-up we have now, I really hope that's going to continue. The staff we have work so well together, which is key to getting results.

"I'm not looking to make any changes there and they've not knocked on my door and said they don't want to continue, so hopefully we'll have the same set."