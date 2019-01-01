Solskjaer reveals why Lukaku & De Gea are absent from Man Utd squad to face Leeds

The Norwegian's first-choice goalkeeper is yet to sign a new contract at Old Trafford while the striker is linked with a move to Inter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed David de Gea will miss 's game against Leeds on Wednesday due to illness while Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw are "not ready".

The Red Devils face the Championship side in Perth as part of their pre-season tour to as they continue their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

De Gea and Lukaku have both been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer, with the Belgian striker wanted by while Solskjaer's first-choice goalkeeper is still negotiating a new contract.

But the uncertainty surrounding the two players' futures has nothing to do with their absences from the friendly against Leeds, the Norwegian insisted, with full-back Shaw and goalkeeper Lee Grant also missing out.

"David just fell ill today, he didn't feel right so we'll wait for the Inter game with him. And they're not ready the others [Lukaku, Shaw and Grant], either," Solskjaer told Man Utd's official website ahead of the game.

The Premier League outfit beat Perth Glory 2-0 in their opening friendly on Saturday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner.

Centre-backs Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, who missed that fixture, have now returned to the squad against Leeds.

Bailly has not featured since he ruptured a medial ligament in his right knee against in April.

"Eric had his operation before the end of the season, and now he's back," Solskjaer continued. "He's trained all week while we've been here so it will be good to see him.

"And Victor, he was fit – just a little thing before the Perth game."

Both defenders have been given starting spots against Leeds.

Juan Mata captains the side, meanwhile, with summer signing Daniel James getting his second consecutive start on the wing after completing his move from Swansea.

Article continues below

Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, starts in midfield alongside Scott McTominay.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka also features at right-back having made a £50 million ($62m) switch from last month.

Solskjaer's side face Inter next up on Saturday before a game against Premier League rivals on July 25.