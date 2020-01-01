Solskjaer provides Martial & Shaw fitness update ahead of Man Utd's clash with PSG

The Norwegian boss is putting the finishing touches on his squad before a crucial Champions League showdown against the French champions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the progress Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are making in terms of their fitness ahead of 's clash with .

United will welcome PSG to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for a crucial group-stage showdown which will likely have a huge bearing on who qualifies from Group H.

Solskjaer's men are sitting top of the standings on nine points after four fixtures, with their French opponents three points further back in second.

are only behind PSG on goal difference at the moment, and they will be expected to pick up a victory away at as they aim to put more pressure on PSG to get a positive result in Manchester.

United only need a point to qualify for the round of 16, but Solskjaer has been sweating on the availability of Martial and Shaw, both of whom sat out Saturday's comeback win at .

Martial was struck down with a bout of illness 24 hours before the trip to St Mary's, while Shaw has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against on November 7.

Solskjaer has confirmed that he will be able to call upon the former against PSG, but he is delaying making a final decision on the full-back until the last minute.

“Anthony got through the session and felt okay, so he's available for selection," the Norwegian said during a pre-match Q&A session for MUTV. "Luke is probably the biggest doubt but the rest of them are holding their hands up saying: 'I'm ready'.

“Luke isn't too far away so let's see what we do with him for tomorrow. Then, of course, Phil [Jones] has been away for a long time but now we're getting more and more players ready to participate in every game.”

Solskjaer also delivered a fresh update on first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea, who was forced off at half-time against Southampton after sustaining a knock to his ankle.

"David trained well today, as did the rest of the group. It was a good session," he said.

The last time United played host to PSG on Europe's biggest stage they were beaten 2-0 in a last-16 first-leg tie, before producing a stunning turnaround in the second leg at Parc des Princes to book their place in the last eight.

Article continues below

Solskjaer is expecting his team to provide the French champions with a far greater challenge almost two years on from that meeting, as he added: “I feel we are ready for this game and I feel better prepared for the occasion. I think some of these boys learnt harsh lessons against PSG and then, home and away, against that season.

"The Champions League is what we all want to be part of, playing against the best players in the world. You’ve got the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria… class players, and we’ll welcome Ander [Herrera] back.

"Marquinhos is one of the best centre-backs in the world, so these are the games we look forward to, the real tests. We are more ready than before.”