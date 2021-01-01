Solskjaer: Protests affected player preparation ahead of Liverpool defeat

The Man United boss would not use a change in pre-match plans as an excuse for his side's poor performance against Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his Manchester United players were affected by a change in pre-match preparation due to the fans protesting outside but would not use it as an excuse after a disappointing defeat.

Players arrived at Old Trafford hours before the crunch clash against Liverpool over fears that protestors would stop their coach reaching the ground.

Executive boxes were turned into makeshift bedrooms for the players to prepare for the game and while Solskjaer would not use it as an excuse for his team’s defeat he admitted it had had an impact as they fell to a 4-2 defeat.

What was said?

When Solskjaer was asked how the change in preparation had affected his team, he replied: “I think the players handled it well, none of them have complained, just got on with it. We knew it was going to happen so there was no point losing energy on what can’t control.

“Preparation has been different but we’re not going to make an excuse. Everyone who has played at this level knows attention to detail is important and we couldn’t do the usual but, the players handled it well.

“Haven’t’ got result and performance, it’s probably affected them a little bit but not making an excuse of it.”

What else was said?

Liverpool were deserved winners at Old Trafford and on an evening where they looked defensively shaky they really missed their captain Harry Maguire who was sat in the stand with his foot in a protective boot as he recovers from ankle ligament damage.

“Harry has been amazing since he came in, more or less ever-present,” Solskjaer said. “When a player who is leader and captain, his presence is missed.

“Two players came in and it’s a chance to take on some leadership. You can hear him in the stands when he’s not playing he’s important for us, someone else has to take the responsibility.

“Hopefully we can get him for the final but who knows – I don’t know yet.”

