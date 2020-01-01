Solskjaer not expecting any more new signings at Man Utd & confirms Bruno Fernandes in squad to face Wolves

The Red Devils reportedly made a late attempt to sign Joshua King from Bournemouth but the boss does not expect any late deals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect to make any more signings before the end of the January transfer window.

The Premier League side have bought one player this month, having completed the €55 million (£47m/$60m) signing of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from on Thursday.

United are said to be looking to invest in attack, too, as Marcus Rashford will be out for around two months with a back injury.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bournemouth attacker Joshua King, though reports say the Cherries rejected their initial offer.

But Solskjaer is not anticipating any more movement at Old Trafford before Friday night's deadline.

“I'm not sure, I don’t expect any more business to be done,” he said at a press conference.

“I don’t think anything is going to happen.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens, sometimes I say I'm happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don't want to help or make speculations grow more and more today.

“I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

The Norwegian coach added that he feels United's attacking options are good enough, while the arrival of Fernandes will help to shake up their playing style.

"I am happy with the ones I have here," he added. "And with Bruno coming in we can play in a different way maybe. And of course with the centre-backs coming back lately and what we’ve done with three at the back, that might be an option to tactically change a bit.”

Solskjaer confirmed new signing Fernandes will be part of the squad to face on Saturday, but is not sure if he will start the game.

“He’s fit enough to play and he will be involved, definitely he’ll be in the squad," he added. "Let’s get training out of the way today. He has had, of course, a few hectic days now, and even his daughter’s third birthday yesterday.

“I don’t know how much he’ll be involved, but he’ll be in the squad.

"He is a winner, he hates losing. I have seen him myself, he uses that anger in a good way, to play better and help team-mates. He was a fantastic captain for Sporting and he will be a leader here as well.”