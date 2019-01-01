Solskjaer keen to lock down Mariners man Phelan

An appointment that could cause waves in Australia

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsurprisingly appointed manager on a permanent basis on Thursday night (AEDT) and he's eager to retain assistant coach Mike Phelan.

The Englishman has been juggling an assistant role at the Red Devils with his role as football director at A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Despite the difficulty of combining the two jobs, Phelan recently declared he'd liked to continue both roles and Solskjaer has confirmed he's keen to lock him down at Old Trafford.

"Mike is a key part of the set-up and they are talking to each other," Solskjaer said.

"Of course, I've voiced my opinion and the set-up we have now, I really hope that's going to continue. The staff we have worked so well together, which is key to getting results.

"I'm not looking to make any changes there and they've not knocked on my door and said they don't want to continue, so hopefully we'll have the same set."

Solskjaer's permanent appointment could have further repercussions on the A-League with recent speculation suggesting he may want to add Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce to his Red Devils staff.

Joyce's contract with City is set to expire at season's end with the duo full of respect for one another having crossed paths at United several years ago.

“I worked with him and it was the hardest training sessions and the hardest days you can ever imagine,” Solskjaer said of Joyce.