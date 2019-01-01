'Solskjaer has brought happiness to Man Utd' - Romero delighted with manager's impact

The Norwegian has enjoyed a perfect start to his time as interim boss at Old Trafford since replacing Jose Mourinho in December

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought happiness and a winning attitude back to Old Trafford since his appointment last month.

Solskjaer has won all five games since he took charge to match the record of Sir Matt Busby , with the Red Devils playing some of the most attractive football in the Premier League since his appointment until the end of the season.

The Norwegian took over at United following the departure of Jose Mourinho, who had reportedly created a toxic atmosphere amongst the players.

Solskjaer seems to have turned that around and Romero says that the results that the caretaker boss has been getting have given the team the drive to push on and get a top-four finish.

A commitment to attacking football under Solskjaer saw United score five goals in his first game against Cardiff - the first time they had hit that number since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game, a 5-5 draw with West Brom in May 2013.

And Romero says that United's recent results have instilled a new-found confidence amongst the squad heading into the new year.

“We’ve had a great run,” Romero told the club’s official website .

“Not just the results, but the way in which we have won the games as well. Scoring five goals in one match was a big boost to confidence and was really something.

“What we’re showing now, after a great Christmas, is only right for a club of this stature, [it] proves what we can do. The run we’ve had over Christmas and new year is testament to that.”

Solskjaer won six Premier League titles and a Champions League during his playing career with United and Romero says that he has raised expectations at the club and brought happiness back to Old Trafford after their poor start to the season.

Article continues below

Romero added: “[The manager] knows what he wants to achieve – both for the club and us as individuals. On the pitch and within the club, he has made it very clear from the outset so we know the expectation of us inside the club and externally.

“You can see he has brought to the club a certain happiness and it is going well.”