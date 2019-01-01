Solskjaer calls for patience from Man Utd outcasts in battle for minutes

The Red Devils boss has been talking up the importance of squad depth at Old Trafford, with those on the fringes of the fold set to get their chance

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for patience from his outcasts, with squad depth of vital importance to those at Old Trafford.

Stability and consistency will be sought by the Red Devils in 2019-20, but the odd change along the way is inevitable.

Solskjaer has a favoured approach and selection, with his opening XI having delivered a promising 4-0 victory over .

More of the same is being demanded from a trip to on Monday, with United in a position to stick rather than twist.

There is, however, every chance that tweaks will have to be made at some stage and Solskjaer is looking for all of those at his disposal to buy into a collective way of thinking – as he once did as a player.

The United boss told the club’s official app: “I think you should enjoy the moment and enjoy a win. I know that nothing becomes history quicker than a game of football.

“Let the punters and the supporters talk about how great it was or how bad it was and we just have to focus on our next task.

“That’s been very encouraging this week. There’s been competition because the lads who didn’t play and weren’t in the squad were all disappointed that they weren’t involved and the ones who played were happy, so it’s been a very good week.

“Everyone knows this is a long season and we’ve just got to stick together as a team. There will be parts of the season where some players will play bigger parts.

“I’ve been one of those players who haven’t played too many league openers but then I played a decent part in the squad.

“There were some disappointed faces last Sunday but the mood has been lifted in them as well because they know they will play.”

Among those who had plenty to cheer against Chelsea were summer signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

All three impressed on their Premier League bow for the Red Devils, with James stepping off the bench to get on the scoresheet.

Solskjaer added on his new arrivals: “I think for Dan, coming on and scoring a goal, of course that lifts him and he can drop his shoulders knowing that ‘if I do just what I normally do, it will be okay’.

Article continues below

“That’s the message to all of these boys – just be yourselves.

“Of course, you’re at Man Utd now so we might want different things compared to the other clubs tactically but just go out there and enjoy yourself.

“I think all of our fans got a great first impression of all three.”