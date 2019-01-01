Solari tells Guardiola: Real Madrid are the best team of the decade, the century and in history

The Man City boss had claimed that Barcelona, Juventus & Bayern Munich were the best teams of the past 10 years - omitting the European champions

Santiago Solari has hit back at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss omitted Real Madrid as one of his three best teams of the decade.

Guardiola named Juventus and former clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona as Europe’s best sides, despite the fact that Real have collected four Champions League titles in that time compared to just three for the others combined.

"I've said many times: who are the best teams in the last decade? Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona," said Guardiola last week. "These are the three best teams in Europe. Why? Because every season they win the league, every season they win the cups, every season they are there. Because they are the best."

Madrid visit Girona on Thursday for the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final, defending a 4-2 lead registered at the Bernabeu and, addressing a press conference ahead of the game, Solari was pressed on Guardiola’s claims.

The Madrid coach said: "I think the omission of Real Madrid is deliberate. But we are not going to argue about one decade or another when Real Madrid is the best club of the century, and in history.

“And also in the last decade, anyway. It’s because Real don't underestimate any rival.”

Madrid have been European champions in four of the last five seasons, a run that was briefly interrupted by Barca when they beat Juventus to claim the crown in 2015.

The year was also one of two final appearances for Juve in the last 10 years as they were also beaten 4-1 by Madrid in Cardiff in 2017.

During Guardiola’s three-year tenure, Bayern failed to reach the final, falling at the semi-final stage in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Solari is yet to decide whether to start Vinicius Junior ahead of Gareth Bale at Girona – but confirmed that goalkeeper Keylor Navas will start amid speculation he is to leave the club.

He added: "Vinicius or Bale? Every game has its circumstances, and we will decide. Keylor is ready to play tomorrow in the cup.

“Am I happy with no signings in the winter transfer market? We have a wonderful squad.”

Solari was also pressed on Alvaro Morata’s move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, with the former Real striker set to spend the next 18 months on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"Why is it easier for Real fans to accept a player from Atletico than the opposite? The footballer’s job is to be professional, and leave everything on the pitch,” said Solari.

“And then, it can happen that you fall in love with the club you work for. As it was in my case.”