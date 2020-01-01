Sofyan Amrabat: Why I joined Fiorentina from Hellas Verona

The Morocco international has lifted the lid on his reason for joining the Stadio Artemio Franchi outfit

Sofyan Amrabat admitted the plans of swayed him into signing for the side from rivals Hellas Verona.

Verona signed the 23-year-old permanently in January from Belgian side after impressing during his loan stay and immediately sold him to the Viola for a fee of €20 million.

The international agreed on a five-year deal but will remain with the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi outfit until the end of this campaign.

Amrabat explains the desire of Fiorentina, currently, 14th in Serie A, to compete for the league title and a place in Europe, convinced him to sign for the club.

“The plans that Fiorentina have for the future convinced me,” Amrabat told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, as per Football Italia.

“The Viola are below Verona in the league right now but want to return to the top positions in Serie A.

“Intentions are important, and Fiorentina want to make great progress in the next few years. I have signed for five seasons, and I want to help them to achieve their goals.

“What matters now, however, is Verona, and we are delighted to have beaten .”

Amrabat, who was born in the , was one of the star-performers as Verona stunned Juventus 2-1 on Saturday and admitted the Dutch were surprised at his development.

“The game against Juve was broadcast on television and so they were able to watch it and finally able to judge me.

“Many thought that I was going far beyond my true ability, but I have reached this level for quite some time now.”

The midfielder will hope to play a key role when fifth-placed Verona take on in their next league game on Sunday.