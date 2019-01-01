Sofiane Feghouli: Algeria want to win Africa Cup of Nations

The Desert Foxes have only won the tournament once and the midfielder believes they are well-prepared to challenge for the title in Egypt

Sofiane Feghouli has stated that are poised to win the 2019 in .

The Desert Warriors will have to navigate their way past Group C rivals , and for a chance to see their dream of claiming the diadem materialise.

Djamel Belmadi’s men will open their campaign in the biennial tournament against the Harambee Stars on June 23.

The North Africans have not won the title since they claimed the diadem for the first time in their history in 1990. They failed to progress past the group stage in the last edition in 2017 in Gabon.

The midfielder opines that his side is ready to give their best in the African showpiece in an effort to halt their title drought.

"I am convinced that the group is ready. I feel that everyone wants to give the best of himself during this African Cup. Now, the most important thing is to succeed this first match against Kenya,” Feghouli told the FAF website.

“The first match of the group is always important to win to start the competition. In any case, we will take the games one after the other. We do not fear people, we are serious about returning to the country with the Cup.

"It's the work that makes me optimistic, these are not other reasons. We are hard at training. Everyone is involved. It's really fun.

“The 23 best Algerians are there, the level is high. The intensity is better, the competition is healthy. I get up and sleep thinking about that, I came for that, otherwise, it's better to stay at home with your family. I think even my teammates think like me,"

As part of their preparation for the continental tournament, the Desert Foxes will take on Burundi in a friendly game on Tuesday evening.

They will then lock horns with Mali in their final preparatory game on June 15.