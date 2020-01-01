Sodje advises Nigeria coach Rohr not to play Ajayi in midfield ahead of Sierra Leone clash

The former international believes the best of the 26-year-old can been seen when he features in the defence

Sam Sodje has advised national team coach Gernot Rohr not to deploy West Bromwich Albion star Semi Ajayi in a midfielder role in future.

The defender has been included in the Super Eagles squad that will take on Sierra Leone in qualifying games on November 13 and 17.

The 26-year-old featured as a midfielder in Nigeria’s last friendlies against African champions and following the unavailability of ’s Oghenekaro Etebo, ' Joe Aribo and ’s Wilfred Ndidi.

More teams

The defender was criticized by a section of the fans for not being at his best in the encounters as Nigeria lost 1-0 against the Desert Foxes and played out a 1-1 draw against the Carthage Eagles.

Sodje has advised Rohr to strengthen his defence with the star, which he believes the centre-back is best suited for.

“I am a fan and I will talk like one, I don’t think he [Semi Ajayi] is a midfielder and should be played as such,” Sodje told Brila FM.

“He is a good friend of mine but I don’t think playing him from the midfield is the best thing for him and the team.

“He is a good defender and I think he should be played at the back, couple of games he played from the midfield he wasn’t that good at the midfield.

“I stand with others that suggested the same thing about him remaining at the back four in the team hopefully, he can listen to us and find a midfielder for the team.”

Ajayi has made 13 appearances for the three-time African champions since he was afforded his debut against Seychelles in 2019.

Sodje, meanwhile, had 12 caps for the Super Eagles during his playing years and featured for the side at the 2002 World Cup.

Nigeria currently lead Group L with six points after securing victories against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Article continues below

The West African country finished third at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in .