Socceroos Watch: Irvine bags double as he proves Asian Cup worth

A man in fine form for club and hopefully country

Jackson Irvine will head to the Asian Cup on the back of a man-of-the-match performance for Hull City which saw him score twice in a 2-1 win over Preston North End.

The Socceroos midfielder opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute before bagging the winner 10 minutes from time as he nodded home from a corner.

With five goals across 21 league appearances this season, the 25 year old is one of the highest scoring Aussies right now and looks set to step up at a vital time for the green and gold.

Former Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak has retired from international duty, while Aaron Mooy has officially been ruled out of the Asian Cup with injury, leaving big holes to be filled in midfield.

Irvine's form suggests he could be the man to fill the void, with Hull City fans set to miss the midfielder dearly over the next month.

With Irvine firing, Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren's goal drought has continued for Hibernian as he failed to score in a 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Maclaren last found the back of the net in August, leaving the Aussie worryingly out of form leading into the Asian Cup.

The Socceroos potential front three of Maclaren, Mathew Leckie and Robbie Kruse have in fact scored just four goals between them for their clubs this season - one less than Irvine has alone.