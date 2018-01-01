Socceroos want to play like Liverpool, reveals Arnold

The green and gold are looking to the men in red for inspiration

Both Liverpool and the Socceroos scored five goals in their respective games over the weekend and Australia is using the current Premier League leaders as inspiration.

With the green and gold comfortably dispatching Oman 5-0 on Sunday night before the Asian Cup, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold revealed he's looking replicate the Reds' style of free-flowing attacking football.

Like Jurgen Klopp, Arnold has embraced an attacking front three for Australia and it's paying off early on with the green and gold scoring 12 times across their past four games.

"I've been studying Liverpool a lot - that's the system and the style we want to play," Arnold told Fox Sports.

"We expect every time we go on the pitch that we're on the front foot.

"We've got not only four goalscorers up front, but saw Jackson Irvine score from six, Massimo Luongo can score from six.

"It's more the patterns we're playing and they'll get much better.

"Tonight was okay. There's a lot of improvement left in the side and a lot of work to do this week."

While Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is all but set in stone, question marks still linger over the Socceroos best options in the final third.

Andrew Nabbout was preferred at number nine over Jamie Maclaren against Oman with Robbie Kruse and Awer Mabil used either side.

With Mathew Leckie set to miss at least the Asian Cup group stages through injury, the Socceroos front three is cast under more doubt and it's something Arnold must get right if his hopes of seeing Australia playing like Liverpool are to come to fruition in the UAE.