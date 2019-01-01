Socceroos squad: Rogic left out, Borrello and Souttar given World Cup qualifiers opportunity

The green and gold will kick off their quest to qualify for Qatar minus their star playmaker but with a few fresh faces looking to shine

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has left out Tom Rogic from his 23-man squad to take on Kuwait on September 11 as begin their quest to qualify for a fifth straight World Cup.

Rogic, who hasn't played for this season because of an ankle injury, was the most high-profile absentee from the list announcement, which featured a call-up to uncapped Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar

Three players with a single green and gold appearance - Brandon Borrello, Ajdin Hrustic and Andrew Redmayne - were also included among 12 players with 10 or fewer caps.

K-League golden boot leader Adam Taggart will be given the opportunity to make the number nine position his own in a contest against Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren and Cyprus-based Apostolos Giannou.

Maclaren was among three A-League players featured, with Sydney FC duo Rhyan Grant and Andrew Redmayne both named.

Central defender Trent Sainsbury will also be a part of the squad after his transfer to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Australia have been drawn in Group B for World Cup qualifying with games against Nepal and Chinese Taipai to be played in October before a clash with Jordan a month later.

Since being bundled out of the in January by the , the Socceroos have played just once when they lost 1-0 to the Korea Republic in June.

Kuwait are currently ranked 156th in the world and Australia triumphed 4-0 when they last met in 2018.

Socceroos 23-man squad

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Milos Degenek, Apostolos Giannou, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart.