Socceroos smash Oman ahead of Asian Cup

A solid way to end 2018 for the green and gold

Australia have proven far too strong for Oman in Dubai as they ran out 5-0 winners in their friendly match on Sunday.

Fielding an experimental line-up without Tom Rogic, the Socceroos got off to an ideal start with Andrew Nabbout opening the scoring in the 10th minute after an Oman defender headed the ball straight to the striker.

Just four minutes later, Chris Ikonomidis would double Australia's lead and bag his first international goal as he picked out the bottom right corner with a confident strike.

With Oman's defence in disarray, Awer Mabil made it 3-0 in the 24th minute as he tapped home from close range following a well-placed pass from Aziz Behich that left the keeper stranded.

The second-half picked up where the first 45 minutes left off for Australia as Milos Degenek flicked home his first Socceroos goal in the 58th minute after a corner from Chris Ikonomidis.

Article continues below

As Graham Arnold made wholesale changes, the green and gold continued to threaten but weren't as crisp in attack as Oman looked to avoid any further damage on the scoreline.

Jackson Irvine would however add icing to Australia's cake as he brilliantly controlled a ball from Alex Gersbach in the 89th minute before firing home on an angle.

Though a far easier test than Arnold would have been hoping for, the Socceroos will now have a spring in their step ahead of their Asian Cup opener against Jordan on January 6.