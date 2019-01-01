Socceroos set to play at Copa America 2020 - report

Australia is going to South America...

and will reportedly be the two countries outside of South America invited to compete at Copa America 2020.

According to Brazilian outlet Globe Sports, CONMEBOL have settled on the two nations with Australia edging out for the second spot.

, who will host the 2022 World Cup, is already set to compete at the 2019 edition of the tournament alongside .

The decision to bring in sides outside of South America is seen as way for CONMEBOL to build stronger ties with the Asian Football Confederation.

Article continues below

Along with the United States, Australia did actually express interest in hosting Copa America 2020 but boths bids were overlooked in favour of and .

After the 2020 tournament, the competition will be held every four years and in the middle of World Cup cycles.

The 2019 Copa America kicks off in on June 15 with the defending champions.