Socceroos hero Awer Mabil extends hand to AFL star Majak Daw

Socceroos gun Awer Mabil is not only scoring goals on the pitch, but he is kicking them off it also.

After nailing a long-range stunner in Australia's 3-2 win against Syria, the 23-year-old's goal celebration, involving two fingers on the head and hand over mouth, went viral after he explained it was displayed for mental health recognition.

The FC Midtjylland winger also revealed he wants to reach out to fellow Sudanese-born AFL star Majak Daw, who suffered broken pelvis after a fall from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge in December.

"As a kid you always want to have everything - play on the highest stage, have the money, have everything," Mabil said.

"But as soon as you get that, you realise that either you're alone, or there's something that's not making you fully happy, because it's not about the money or the attention. It's all about your happiness at the end of the day.

"I want to (reach out to Majak Daw). But also I have to respect his decision at the moment. That is to give him some privacy for him and his family, and I'm just there to offer myself whenever he needs it."

Mabil has come of age for the Australian national team since scoring on his debut against Kuwait in November.

The ex-Adelaide United attacker has scored four goals in his seven appearances and looks to have cemented his position in Graham Arnold's starting line-up.