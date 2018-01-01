Socceroos functioning at 45 percent ahead of Asian Cup, says Arnold

A lot of room for improvement according to the green and gold coach

Graham Arnold expects his Socceroos squad to lift their level considerably over the coming weeks, conceding they are currently functioning at just 45 percent of their full potential.

With a number of Australians lacking game time with their clubs this season and others like Mathew Leckie carrying injuries, the Socceroos will need to shake off their cobwebs quickly in the UAE.

Still early into his latest tenure in charge with the national team, Arnold is adamant he can get a lot more out of the Socceroos, who are yet to lose since the World Cup.

“We're functioning only at the moment at about 45 percent and there’s a lot more to go, so it’s up to me to get the best out of those players and raise the level even more," Arnold said.

"They’re all fighting and fit and they’ve done a great job in those last three camps but I do know that they’ve got so much more in them.

"I expect a lot of players will stand up at this tournament and show their worth."

Prior to Australia's Asian Cup defence kicking off against Jordan on January 6, they face Oman on December 30 in a friendly.

An ideal warm-up for the Socceroos, Arnold revealed he's set to give as many players some game time as possible.

"There will be wholesale changes for the game in both halves. It's about getting minutes on the pitch," he said.

"Everyone is fighting for places. It's the players' jobs on Sunday against Oman to give me a lot of headaches."