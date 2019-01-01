Socceroos drawn alongside Jordan for 2022 World Cup qualifying

The green and gold will begin World Cup qualifying in September

have discovered their opponents for the second round of AFC qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in .

The Socceroos have been drawn in Group B alongside Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait and Nepal.

Group games will begin on September 5 and run until June 9 next year with every side in each group to play one another twice.

Winners of each group will automatically qualify for the next in 2023, while also progressing to the third round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Nations that finish second will also progress to the next stage of qualifying for but may still have to play more qualifiers to book their place at the next Asian Cup in .

At this stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, Australia topped a group containing Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Bangladesh as they won seven of their eight games.

The next round wasn't such smooth sailing however with the green and gold forced into play-offs against Syria and Honduras as they ultimately booked their place in .

The Socceroos have successfully qualified for the past four World Cups and will be eager to continue that run under Graham Arnold with retired striker Tim Cahill urging Australia not to take any of their opponents lightly.

"You have to do a lot more than just show up," Cahill said.

"You have to go their and acclimatise. Everyone has to deal with the same situation whether it be a bad pitch or a great pitch.

"It's not going to be easy [for Australia] and it never is."