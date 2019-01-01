Socceroos defender Gersbach seals move to NAC Breda

The Aussie left-back will have a new club to play for after the Asian Cup

Alex Gersbach has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Eredivisie side NAC Breda to end his time with Norwegian club Rosenborg BK.

The 21-year-old defender had found game time hard to come by in Norway and will now head to the Netherlands as he looks to continue his development.

Currently on international duty with the Socceroos at the 2019 Asian Cup, where he's yet to freature for the green and gold, Gersbach is eager to hit the ground running with Breda.

"It took a while until it could be made final, but I'm glad it's finished now," Gersbach said.

"NAC seems to me a very lively club where you experience a lot. I have heard many good stories about the club.

"For me it is now time to close the Asian Cup and then travel to Breda as quickly as possible to get to know everyone."

Breda, who were home to Aussie keeper Mark Birighitti, are currently second last in the Eredivisie but are just three points from safety with 16 games still to be played this season.

Gersbach began his career with Sydney FC before sealing a move to Rosenborg in 2016, where he was sent out on loan to French side RC Lens in early 2018.

