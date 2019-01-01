Socceroos continue to tumble in FIFA world rankings

A poor tournament in the UAE has seen the green and gold decline in the standings

Australia's struggles in the Asian Cup has seen the national team fall to become Asia's fourth-ranked team in the latest release of the FIFA World Rankings.

The Socceroos were the continent's second-best team behind Iran prior to the Asian Cup but a quarter-final exit to hosts UAE has seen Japan (27th) and Korea Republic (38th) rise above the green and gold - who dropped one spot to 42nd.

Iran (22nd) retained their position as Asia's strongest nation despite being eliminated by Japan in the Asian Cup semi-finals.

Surprise Asian Cup winners Qatar rose 38 spots to be ranked 55th, while the UAE moved up to 67th - a rise of 12 places.

There was no movement in the top 20 with Belgium retaining their No.1 ranking ahead of France, Brazil, Croatia and England.

The next FIFA rankings will be released on April 4.