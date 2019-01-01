Socceroos a goal for Aussie Isaias

Could the Spaniard be wearing the green and gold in the next few years?

Now officially an Australian citizen, Adelaide United captain Isaias Sanchez admits playing for the Socceroos are a target for the ambitious midfielder.

Signing for the Reds in 2013, the 31 year old has settled quickly in the A-League and won the Joe Martson Medal in 2016 after leading Adelaide to the A-League championship.

Isaias has missed just a handful of games since joining United and become one of the competitions most reliable performers.

While his new Aussie citizenship has come too late for a Socceroos call-up at the Asian Cup, the native Spaniard revealed playing for the green and gold is a goal.

"Of course," Isaias said when asked if he wanted to play for Australia.

"I know it’s difficult, the Socceroos have an amazing squad right now, they’re playing the Asian Cup and I know in my position they have amazing players, really quality players that are playing in Europe.

"So I know it’s very difficult but I like to compete and to have big goals so it’s one of my next goals."

As it stands the Socceroos midfield could arguably use Isaias in the UAE with Aaron Mooy out injured and Mile Jedinak retired from international duty.

Moving forward however, the Adelaide captain will likely struggle to convince Graham Arnold to call him up - particularly with the Socceroos coach focused on developing Australia's younger talents.

While Isaias' Socceroos ambitions may be a long shot, his new found citizenship comes as a boost for the Reds, who can now sign another foreigner to their squad in January.