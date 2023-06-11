Smoking! Erling Haaland channels inner Pep Guardiola with cigar celebration to toast Champions League win & Man City Treble

Erling Haaland channelled his inner Pep Guardiola by breaking out the cigars to toast Manchester City’s Champions League and Treble triumphs.

Blues captured European crown

Added to Premier League & FA Cup titles

Norwegian striker helped to inspire trophy wins

WHAT HAPPENED? City’s enigmatic boss is renowned for taking in trophy-winning parties from within a cloud of smoke, while basketball icons Michael Jordan and LeBron James are partial to the odd celebratory cigar after NBA Finals wins. Haaland has now got in on the act at the end of a debut campaign with City that saw him land Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles while recording 52 goals across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland told BT Sport after helping City to a 1-0 victory over Inter in Istanbul, with Spanish midfielder Rodri netting the only goal of the game: “Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this at 22. But again it shows what is possible for a guy from a small home town in Norway. I think after a couple of days, when this settles a bit, this feeling of winning this trophy, I think I want to do it again. I know myself enough to know this is how I will think. We have to defend what we achieved this season. That’s how it works and in a month or two months everything is forgotten and we have to start attacking again. That’s life.”

WHAT NEXT? Haaland also warned his domestic and continental rivals that he believes he can take his game to even greater heights despite breaking records aplenty in 2022-23. He added: “I can improve a lot. I think I can develop a lot. I’m still young, I’m only 22. I still have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him [Guardiola], the best coach in the world, it is a good place to be.”