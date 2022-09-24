Slovenia vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovenia welcome Norway to face them at VENUE in a Group B4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Slovenia vs Norway date & kick-off time

Game: Slovenia vs Norway Date: September 24, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Slovenia vs Norway on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Slovenia squad & team news

The lone winless side in B4, Slovenia look almost certain for the drop unless they can spring a big result on Norway this weekend.

A win isn't out of the question - they have troubled big sides before - but it will be their defence they are likely to fret about in the face of a key danger-man.

Position Players Goalkeepers Oblak, Belec, Vekić Defenders Mevlja, Stojanović, Bijol, Balkovec, Blažič, Stanković, Gorenc, Karničnik, Sikošek, Brekalo Midfielders Kurtić, Zajc, Črnigoj, Lovrić, Čerin, Gnezda, Elšnik, Horvat Forwards Verbič, Šporar, Šeško, Zahović, Mlakar

Norway squad and team news

The irrepressible Erling Haaland, with no offence to European champions Italy, is arguably the best player not headed to Qatar 2022 this year.

But the Norwary forward - born in England, infamously - could fire his side to Nations League promotion with another haul for his country this weekend.