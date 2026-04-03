Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is fit to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Speaking at a press conference held on Friday to discuss the upcoming clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Solt said: “Salah leaving at the end of the season? He’s ready for Saturday’s match; he trained with us yesterday and will train today, and he’s available for tomorrow’s game. I think what happened after his announcement is exactly what he deserves; his teammates and everyone around the world were asked about his legacy and said exactly what needed to be said.”

Slot added: “What Salah has done for this club over so many years, every three days, has been incredible – scoring goals, providing assists, making an impact and winning trophies.”

He continued: “I saw a lovely photo of Salah in front of all the trophies he has won individually and with the team, and I can only hope he manages to add two more to them by the end of the season.”

Asked whether the Egyptian star’s announcement of his decision to leave now would give the club a “boost” for the remainder of the season, the manager explained: “As for the club, perhaps, but as for Mo, I don’t think it matters whether he leaves the club or stays. That’s what Salah has shown throughout these eight or nine years, where he has always been available and in the best possible form. And that doesn’t change now in a positive way just because he’s leaving, because Mo has always given his all for this club throughout his time here.”

He concluded: “I wish he could give more, but that’s not realistic, because he’s always given his all, and he’ll try to do so until the end of the season. If we have Salah at the level he’s been at for years, that will be a huge help to us until the end of the season.”



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