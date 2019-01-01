Sky Blues lock down midfield general Brandon O'Neill

Despite being linked with a move abroad, the holding midfielder has committed his future to the Harbour City

Brandon O'Neill has resisted the temptation to look for a move abroad and instead re-signed with Sydney FC for the next two A-League seasons.

The midfielder had been linked with a move to Championship club Aston Villa as recently as December but decided to pledge his future to Steve Corica's team until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

O'Neill joined the Sky Blues from Perth Glory in 2015 to be an integral part of a successful period at the club that saw them win a championship, two Premiers Plates and two FFA cups.

"I’ve had a fantastic four seasons already at Sydney FC and can’t see myself at any other club right now," the 24-year-old said.

"This club is built for success and we’re in a great position under Steve Corica.

"I do have ambitions to play at the very highest level and that’s a huge target for me, one that Sydney FC will do everything in their power to help me with.

"I’d do anything for this club and the people who belong to it, we have such a great family culture and that’s hugely important to me."

It's the second signing in two days for the Harbour City club after they secured the signature of Socceroo right-back Rhyan Grant for the next three years.

O'Neil has played 110 matches for Sydney FC, scoring seven goals and laying on seven assists.