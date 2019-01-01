Singh's stunning start to life with Bayern Munich

The young Kiwi has wasted no time impressing in Germany

After securing a transfer to giants from Wellington Phoenix, Sarpeet Singh hasn't taken long to impress.

The 20-year-old Kiwi has already played two matches for Bayern's second side, picking up a goal and assist in the process.

Singh's maiden goal came as a substitute against Czech side Dukla Prague with the attacker striking from range just 15 minutes after being brought on as he helped wrap up a 4-2 win.

Hitting the ground running in , the New Zealand international will now head to LA with Bayern's first-team after securing his spot in their pre-season squad.

Singh will rub shoulders with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, while also trying to catch the eye of coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern will play three games in the US against , and as part of the International Champions Cup with Singh in with a chance of making his debut for the first-team.

While the Phoenix prodigy is expected to spend the season with Bayern's reserve side, Kovac has indicated his desire to test his younger players while in LA.

"I don’t want the [young] players to just be playing, they need to be able to train again the next day," Kovac said.

Should Singh be handed a single minute over the next few weeks, it will undoubtedly cap off what's been a stellar month for the Kiwi, who has quickly gone from Wellington to the world stage.