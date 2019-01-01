Singh set to sign for Bayern Munich in record deal for Wellington Phoenix

The Kiwi prodigy is bound for Germany and hasn't come cheaply...

have all but wrapped the transfer of Wellington Phoenix attacker Sarpreet Singh with the New Zealand international reportedly costing close to $1 million.

According to the NZ Herald, a deal between the two clubs has been struck over a transfer which will see the Nix paid between $750,000 and $1 million for Singh.

That fee is the most Wellington have ever been paid for a player with Nathan Burns' move to FC Tokyo in 2015 the previous biggest deal done by the club.

"The contract is quite clear and we can't reveal details but there is a fee in there as well as a few add-ons," Phoenix CEO David Dome told the Herald.

"We are happy with the overall structure and the deal in its entirety, no doubt about it.

"We fully expected the Under-20 World Cup would be a shop window for a number of our players and we had planned that Sarpreet could have been one of those to receive an offer.

"We always thought it could play out like this, though we were a little bit surprised obviously that it is Bayern that have come in for him."

Singh is expected to sign a three-year deal with the champions with the final stages of the deal to be finalised in the coming days.

The 20-year-old will initially link up with Bayern's reserve side but is seen as a future first-team prospect.

"Our discussions with Bayern to date, and you never know with these big clubs, have been they will play him through the reserve side but they absolutely have an eye on him progressing through to the first team, should his performances warrant it," Dome said.

"It's not like some clubs, that just hothouse players and sign everyone and loan them out.

"He's not being loaned out, he's going straight into the reserve side which is their feeder team and he will train in house with the Bayern guys. It shows a real intent on behalf of the club that they see something in him and perhaps he has got what it takes to go through to the next step."

While a lucrative deal for Wellington, Singh's departure is another off-season blow for the club, who have seen several key players leave including last season's golden boot Roy Krishna.