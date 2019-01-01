Singapore U22 dispatch Fiji comfortably as Cubs continue to prepare for SEA Games

Singapore's Under-22 football team beat Fiji 2-0 in a friendly match at Bishan Stadium on Friday.

Singapore made light work of their opponents with their first goal coming less than 10 minutes into the game when Jordan Vestering's cross found Daniel Goh - who guided the ball into the back of the net.

The host scored their second goal in the 60th minute through Defender Syahrul Sazali's free-kick.

Singapore's win against Fiji sees the Cubs undefeated this year in internationals, having drawn two and won the other four.