Singapore hold No.98 ranked Jordan to a goalless draw

Singapore managed to produce a gritty 0-0 draw against Jordan in a friendly last Saturday.

Tatsuma Yoshida's side was solid at the back as they held 98th- ranked Jordan to a goalless draw. It was an impressive result and will give Singapore a huge impetus moving forward when they take on next in their 2022 World Cup Qualifier game.