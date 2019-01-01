Singapore continue poor run of form at AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers with 2-0 defeat to China

Singapore's U18 team failed to bounce back after their humiliating 11-0 defeat against at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers, as they stumbled to a 2-0 loss against .

Such results have been commonplace for Singapore's national age groups as they continue to perform poorly in such competitions. Singapore's next opponents will be Southeast Asian counterparts Myanmar. A win is needed if the Cubs are to have any hopes of qualifying into the next round.