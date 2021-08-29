Simy and Joel Obi's Salernitana fall to Mourinho's Roma

The Super Eagles duo could not stop the Garnets from conceding their second consecutive loss in the Italian top-flight

Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi were in action as Salernitana were defeated 4-0 by Jose Mourinho's Roma in a Serie A encounter on Sunday.

Obi started the encounter in the middle of the park but he was later replaced in the 68th minute while Simy was introduced for Mali's Lassana Coulibaly in the 56th minute.

The first 45 minutes was a cagey affair with no goal scored and both teams settled for a goalless draw at the break.

Immediately after the restart, Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma in the 48th minute and four minutes later, Jordan Veretout made it 2-0 for the visitors.

A few minutes later, Mourinho's men ran riot with Tammy Abraham scoring his maiden goal in Serie A after his permanent move from Chelsea earlier this month.

It did not end there as Pellegrini scored his second goal of the night, just before the final 10 minutes to wrap up the goal-fest.

Roma have now won their first two Serie A matches of the season and they are third in the table behind leaders Lazio and Inter Milan who have superior goal differences than them.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are 18th on the standings with no point after two games but Simy and Obi will be focused on their visit to Torino for their next Serie A fixture after the international break on September 11.

The Nigeria duo has not been summoned for next month's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

After scoring 20 goals in 38 league matches last term for Crotone, the Super Eagles striker is yet to open his goal account in the 2021-22 campaign.