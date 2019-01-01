Simon: I let the Mariners community down

The Central Coast captain has issued a profuse apology after verbally abusing a referee

Matt Simon will plead guilty to breaching the National Code of Conduct after being sent off for dissent during Central Coast Mariner's 5-2 loss to Brisbane Roar last Friday.

The Mariners skipper has written an apology to referee Stephen Lucas and concedes he crossed a line with his actions.

"My outburst fell below the standards I set for myself and that, as captain, I set for my team-mates," Simon said.

"For this, I apologise to the referee, Stephen Lucas, and have done so in writing.



“Stephen deserves respect for his profession. Like players, referees aspire to reach the top of their craft and deserve support. I undermined this commitment last Friday night.

“I take my role as captain of my home town club seriously. It is a great honour to represent the fans of Central Coast Mariners and the people of the Central Coast.



“I have always taken great pride in pushing myself, my team-mates and even my opponents as hard as I can to achieve success on the field. I know I often run very close to the line, I like to think that I don’t cross it too often, having only received one red card across 12 years and almost 250 A-League matches.

“On Friday night, however, I let the Mariners community down by crossing that line. As someone with a long-term commitment to the Central Coast and to Australian football, I can only ask for the opportunity to make amends for my actions and work even harder to make this club the success it deserves to be."

Automatically ruled out for at least one match, Simon will learn the extent of his punishment on Monday with the Mariners eager to impose their own sanctions.

The 33-year-old attacker rejoined Central Coast this season from Sydney FC and is contracted to the club until the end of next season.