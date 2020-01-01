Simon Hill to commentate UEFA Women's Champions League on Sports Flick

The iconic voice of Australian football will call the competition featuring a number of Matildas

Sports Flick's upcoming coverage of the UEFA Women's has kicked up another gear after securing the commentary of Simon Hill.

Hill, who has been commentating on Australian football for more than a decade, has teamed up with Sports Flick ahead of an exciting edition of the Champions League that will see several Matildas take to the pitch.

From Sam Kerr at to Kyah Simon at , the European tournament will have an Aussie flavour this season with Hill's vocals set to make Sports Flick's coverage all the more appealing.

Hill's first match behind the microphone for Sports Flick will see him call Chelsea's clash against on Thursday.

"Hi, Simon Hill here, I'm excited to be announcing that I'll be commentating some of the UEFA Women's Champions League matches over the coming weeks on 's newest sporting platform Sports Flick," Hill said.

"You'll hear me from next Thursday morning at 2am (AEDT) for Benfica against Sam Kerr's Chelsea and of course there's plenty of other Aussies involved in the knockout phase as well.

"I'm really looking forward to working with a company that wants to see football grow in Australia so why don't you join me on Sports Flick."

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League in Australia

You can watch the entire tournament live if you subscribe to Sports Flick - with the streaming service charging $15 a month for their product, which includes over 100 hours of live sport a week.

If you sign up with Sports Flick and use the code 'UEFA', you will receive 50 per cent off the monthly subscription price of $15.