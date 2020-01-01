Simon Hill to commentate The Wednesday League epic on Sports Flick

It started as a kick-about with mates, but now it's being televised for the world to see

Renowned sports commentator Simon Hill will be the voice of the decider in the finale of The Wednesday League at Bankwest Stadium - a grassroots-community epic to be telecast on Sports Flick.

The Wednesday League is a trilogy tournament conceived in 2019 by a group of Year 12 students from The Forest High School in Sydney's Northern Beaches, with two teams squaring off for the ultimate glory.

It's a first-of-its-kind grassroots multimedia organisation that has documented its progress through social media on Instagram, Facebook and primarily YouTube.

With the fixtures tied one-apiece, the decider was held in late September but will be telecast for the world to see on Friday October 9 at 7pm (AEDT).

The match will see The Forest Originals - a group of football-crazed students who have been at the school their whole lives - take on the Northern Sydney Select - a squad of talent who joined the school later in their lives.

The series has garnered attention all over the world with sponsor Bankwest getting on onboard, while world-famous football commentator Peter Drury was the voice of the first game and ESPN/FIFA 21 commentator Derek Rae provided his thoughts on the second match.

You can watch the match at Sports Flick or on the Sports Flick app before the Year 12 class of 2020 pass down The Wednesday League to the 2021 students.