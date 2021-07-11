Simba SC vs Coastal Union: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will make history if they secure a draw from their top-flight fixture at Mkapa Stadium on Sunday

Simba SC will be crowned Mainland Premier League champions if they manage a draw against Coastal Union at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

The Msimbazi giants were expected to lift a claim fourth straight top-flight title during the Kariakoo derby against rivals Yanga SC last Saturday but they lost the game 1-0 and they recovered to beat KMC 2-0 in their next match on Wednesday.

Against Coastal Union, a draw will be enough for the Didier Gomes Da Rosa-coached side, as they will reach an unassailable 79 points, and even if second-placed Yanga win all their remaining two matches, they cannot catch up with them.

If they achieve the feat, Simba will become the first team in the history of the Tanzanian league to win the title for the fourth season in a row.

Game Simba SC vs Coastal Union Date Sunday, July 11, 2021 Time 17:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.

Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola has made it clear they are going flat out to win the game and be crowned champions, and is not looking for a draw.

“We have a lot of respect for Coastal Union but we have prepared well for the fixture with our eyes on the title,” Matola told Goal.

“We will go for a win, we know we need a draw but we want to go for a win.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will have all their players available for the fixture with Clatous Chama set to lead the midfield and captain John Bocco the attacking line.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Chama, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.

Position Coastal Union squad Goalkeepers Abubakar Abas, Diey Makonga, and Hussein Thomas. Defenders Salum Salum, Ayoub Abdallah, Hassan Kibailo, Hance Rashid, Rashid Mohamed, Peter Michael, Kelvin Raphael, Seif Bihaki, and Muhusin Malima, Midfielders Paul Charles, Mwinyi Said, Martin Silvester, Beno Sichela, and Pasco Kitenge. Forwards Hamad Majimengi, Raizin Hafidh, Jafari Msumari, Yusuph Soka, Sammy Kasikali, Erick Okorai, and Francis Mustafa.

Coastal Union have posted a run of five matches without a win and they will have it tough to go past the champions.

Probable XI for Coastal Union: Makonga, Abdallah, Salum, Malima, Mwinyi, Sichela, Kitenge, Hafidh, Msumari, Soka, Mustafa.