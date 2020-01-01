'Sign the contract' - Mbappe jokes with former Arsenal target Aouchiche to stay at PSG

The 17-year-old prodigy has passed a medical at Saint-Etienne and looks set to move across Ligue 1 after rebuffing his current club's offers

Kylian Mbappe has made a last-ditch attempt to keep wonderkid Adil Aouchiche at the club - even promising him pairs of trainers as an incentive to stay.

Aouchiche, 17, is rated as one of the finest talents at Parc des Princes and made his debut in a 2-0 defeat of Metz in August 2019.

The midfielder, however, is yet to sign a professional contract with PSG and is therefore free to leave once the French transfer window opens on Monday.

Goal revealed that Aouchiche underwent a medical at in May and, despite PSG's hopes to keep their young star, the prospect of more first-team opportunities at their rivals appears to have made up his mind.

have also been linked with his services, as have reigning champions .

The Gunners reportedly held brief discussions with the player's representatives but there was no contract offer made and a move for the Frenchman was not seen as being possible at the time.

Mbappe, however, still holds out hope that he could sign terms at his current club and dangled a tempting bribe in order to try to convince the youngster.

"Sign the contract! I can offer you some more trainers," the international joked in replying to a picture Aouchiche posted on Instagram.

The teenager replied in a similarly humorous tone, telling his team-mate: “I don’t trust you anymore. You owe me too much already.”

Speaking to Goal at the start of the 2019-20 season, Aouchiche stated that he was happy with life at PSG.

"It is a great experience. I'm having the best time, I've had some playing time and it was super rewarding," he explained.

The midfielder has also won rave reviews from his coaches in the club's youth divisions, where he has played since 2014.

"He looks a lot at his team-mates and uses them as an example for himself," former Under-17 trainer Laurent Huard told Goal.

"He wants all the time to be half an hour early in training. He tries to be punctual and give himself the best chance to earn more opportunities. But he also knows that he still has work to do, both physically and tactically."