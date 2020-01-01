'Sign that contract, Gini' - Wijnaldum shows why Klopp is so desperate to keep him at Liverpool

The Netherlands international is free to negotiate with other clubs in less than four weeks but starred yet again as the Reds eased past Wolves

Three points, Mohamed Salah scoring and looking like they mean business once more.

The new normal at Anfield, it seems, is a lot like the old one.

With fans back on the Kop for the first time in nine months, Jurgen Klopp’s side ensured they had something to sing about.

Their 4-0 win over sends the Reds level on points with at the top of the Premier League table, and extends the club’s unbeaten home league record to a remarkable 65 matches.

They remain, very much, the team to beat.

Salah, inevitably, set them on their way; the arch poacher seizing upon an error from Conor Coady, Wolves’ captain and a former Liverpool trainee, to finish in fine style after 24 minutes.

That's 11 goals already for the star this season – his level of consistency remains truly astonishing.

He would collect an assist before the night was out as well, his wicked delivery met by the head of Joel Matip for Liverpool’s third goal, with an own goal from Wolves’ Nelson Semedo rounding off a superb night’s work for the champions.

It was the identity of the Reds’ other scorer, though, which drew the loudest cheer of the night. Kungs never sounded so good.

This may well be Gini Wijnaldum’s last campaign with Liverpool, but if it is then he looks determined to go out on a high on Merseyside.

As team-mates have dropped through injury, fatigue and illness, the international has stood tall, the rock on which the Reds’ plans are built.

Consistent, indestructible, never short of energy, always willing to what is needed for the team. Some player, some character.

“Incredible,” as Klopp said on Friday.

And, as he showed here, still a footballer capable of moments of individual brilliance, too.

His goal was a thing of beauty, a perfectly-guided missile into the top left-hand corner of Rui Patricio’s net, after Jordan Henderson, his indefatigable midfield partner-in-crime, had set him free on the counter.

It was Wijnaldum’s first club goal of the season – though he has three for the Netherlands, where he is given greater license to roam – and yet more evidence of a known fact around Anfield.

Liverpool must do everything to make sure he stays at the club beyond this season.

Klopp insists that all parties remain relaxed, despite the fact the player can, in theory, negotiate with other clubs in less than four weeks’ time. And Wijnaldum, even at 30, has no shortage of suitors.

So few midfielders do what he does, so few fulfil so many roles, and do so to such a high standard. He is the ultimate chameleon, and utterly vital to everything Klopp has done on Merseyside.

No player has played more this season. Only Roberto Firmino has made more appearances for Liverpool under Klopp. And the Brazilian, do not forget, had a seven-month headstart too.

Liverpool were not short of other heroes here. Caoimhin Kelleher was flawless on his Premier League debut in goal, Neco Williams had his best game at right-back against first Pedro Neto and later Adama Traore, while fellow teenager Curtis Jones is now a vital component in a title-challenging side.

How much, one wonders, has the 19-year-old Scouser learned from the likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum, the kings of intensity, of consistency and selflessness. Jones’ development has been rapid, his potential seemingly limitless.

Wijnaldum, though, remains key, whether scoring or not. The fans let him know that here.

"Sign that contract, Gini!" came a lone voice from the Kop.

Klopp would love him to. "I hope so," he replied when asked if Wijnaldum would renew his Reds contract. "We have a pretty good relationship, so I hope so."

He's not the only one.

He was, is, and remains an Anfield star.