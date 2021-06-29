'Siasia not telling the truth' - Nigeria Sports Minister Dare hits back at former Super Eagle

The Government official insists the former forward has not been abandoned as initially stated

Nigeria Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has hit back at ex-Super Eagle Samson Siasia, stating he is lying about recent allegations.

The former striker and coach of the West African country recently stated he has been neglected despite giving his best during his active days. But the Government official has rubbished the allegations.

"Samson Siasia is not telling the truth, the Ministry and the Federal Government will come out with the facts, the cash he collected, and the efforts we made," Dare said as quoted by Soccernet.

"He is not telling the truth, the government and my ministry will soon reveal the amount of cash he got."

In an earlier interview, Siasia hit out at the government for abandoning their legends in their time of need.

The former striker played for the Super Eagles from 1984-1999, making a total of 51 appearances and scoring 16 goals in the process.

He was among the players who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and has also had two stints as a coach of the national team.

Despite his sacrifices, the now 53-year-old believes he is not getting what he deserves and was neglected by his country.

"I am a legend, I have played, broke my leg for this country, and also coached," Siasia said as quoted by AllAfrica.

"If I played for America - yes I have an American passport but I played for Nigeria - if I was like Michael Jordan, [the American government] would take it upon themselves.

"The Nigerian government has not done well when it comes to my case."

This comes after the government approved the promise made of rewarding the 1994 Super Eagles squad with houses.

Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three members of the technical crew received their houses already.

Those who are entitled to get the houses are Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.