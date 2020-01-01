Shevchenko: I would love to manage AC Milan one day

The Ukrainian manager is keen to coach his former club at some point in the future and hopes they can end the current season strongly if it resumes

Andriy Shevchenko confirmed he would one day love to return to as the club's head coach.

Shevchenko, 43, has been in charge of since 2016 in his first senior coaching job.

The former forward played for the likes of AC Milan and during his career, winning a Serie A title and while at San Siro.

Shevchenko hopes to one day return to Milan – as their head coach.

"Milan is always in my heart and one day, when I decide to change, I would love to train them," he said during an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday.



AC Milan have struggled in recent seasons, last winning the Serie A title in 2010-11.

They were seventh in the table when this campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and Shevchenko hopes Milan can improve when the season resumes.

"We must try to finish the season at best at this moment. Everyone will have to give their best to have respect of the fans," he said.

"Then, we will see what will happen and what future the club will have."

Currently living in the United Kingdom, Shevchenko has seen first-hand just how bad the coronavirus pandemic is and even compared it to his experience of Chernobyl as a child.

“I’m near London, I live just outside the city. I’ve been locked in for almost 10 days. We live this difficult moment with hope, hope that things will improve," Shevchenko told Sky Sports Italia in March.

"The only solution is to respect the rules laid out by the government, stay at home and give doctors the opportunity to do their job.

“All the doctors in the world are doing a great job, the nurses, [the] volunteers. Thank you so much for all that you’re doing for us. You’re truly the heroes of our time.

“I experienced a very similar situation when I was nine years old and the Chernobyl power plant broke out. It was a difficult time. The only solution is to believe in government decisions. We don’t have to do stupid things, especially not leaving the house.

“We don’t know if we have the virus or not, there are many people who can be infected and carry the virus with them, continuing to pass it on to other people without symptoms. We mustn’t only think about ourselves but also the many other people we can infect.”