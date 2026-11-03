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Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoSporting CP
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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk play Sporting CP in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesParamount+
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CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
IndiaSony LIV
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SingaporeStarHub TV+
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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stamford Bridge

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show the match live. Find the live-stream details below.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Recent form

Shakhtar have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Obolon Kyiv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only setback was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Sporting CP have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently won 2-0 away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, they lost 3-2 to LASK after a 2-0 away win against Lens. Sporting scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

SHK

SHK - Form

KOL
W2-1
INT
L1-0
ZOR
D0-0
DKV
W3-0
OBO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RCL
W0-2
LAS
L2-3
VIS
L1-2
MAR
W2-1
CAP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
Formation
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-2-3-1
D. RiznykD. RiznykM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. TobiasV. TobiasV. BondarV. BondarP. HenriqueP. HenriqueM. GomesM. GomesY. NazarynaY. NazarynaO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoA. SantanaA. SantanaG. MendozaG. MendozaKaua EliasKaua EliasKaique PereiraKaique PereiraM. AraujoM. AraujoI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. InacioG. InacioE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaG. CatamoG. CatamoN. IrankundaN. IrankundaS. AltimiraS. AltimiraJ. SimoesJ. SimoesI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaL. SuarezL. Suarez
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Manager

  • A. Turan
  • R. Borges

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Form

SHK

SHK - Form

KOL
W2-1
INT
L1-0
ZOR
D0-0
DKV
W3-0
OBO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCP

SCP - Form

RCL
W0-2
LAS
L2-3
VIS
L1-2
MAR
W2-1
CAP
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Shakhtar DonetskDrawSporting CP
0
0
2
Champions League
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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