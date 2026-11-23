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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in London, where the Ukrainian club will play their home fixture.

Shakhtar's season has been mixed so far. Arda Turan's side most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league, after losing 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase and need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive with mixed results of their own. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League, but their latest Süper Lig match ended in a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the striker included in the projected starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to provide support behind him.

You can follow the match live using the options below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. Their defeat came away to Sporting CP, who beat them 1-0, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. They have scored six goals and conceded two.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently drew 2-2 away to Kocaelispor, having beaten Corum FK 5-0 away and Liverpool 3-2. They also suffered league defeats against Göztepe (2-1) and Galatasaray (2-1). Their goals for and against stand at 12:8.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: The tables