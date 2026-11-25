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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. The Ukrainian club will host the game at Stamford Bridge in London.

Shakhtar's results have been mixed this season. Arda Turan's side most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league, after losing 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. They need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive with mixed results of their own. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League but could only draw 2-2 with Kocaelispor in their most recent Süper Lig game.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the forward named in the projected starting line-up. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to provide a threat behind him.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five games. They most recently drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. They lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Across those games, they scored six goals and conceded two.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently drew 2-2 away to Kocaelispor, having beaten Corum FK 5-0 away and Liverpool 3-2. They also suffered league defeats against Göztepe (2-1) and Galatasaray (2-1). They have scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: League tables