Sevilla capable of beating Barcelona & Real Madrid to La Liga title but we'll take it game by game - Idrissi

The 24-year-old has already seen his new side put in impressive performances against Barca and Bayern Munich, and now they want more

can compete with and for the Spanish title this season, according to summer signing Oussama Idrissi.

The 24-year-old Morocco winger moved to Seville this summer after two impressive seasons with Eredivisie side AZ.

Julen Lopetegui’s side were only narrowly beaten by Champions League winners Bayern Munich in the UEFA Super Cup, and they impressed in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona before the international break.

Goal spoke to Idrissi after he arrived in , and he didn’t rule out an unexpected title challenge.

“There's always a chance in football, anything is possible,” Idrissi said.

“We have good players and we work very hard. It's going be a tough season, there are so many good teams; we have to respect them and try to win all of our games.

“That's what a footballer wants. So we have to take things one game at a time, go step by step, and we’ll see where that takes us.

“[Sevilla are] a big club, is a great competition. Good football, technical football. We have a good coach and good staff, the facilities are amazing. This is the perfect place for me to develop and become a better footballer."

Idrissi had been locked in a title race in the before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

AZ were second in the table, level on points with leaders when the season was halted. While other top leagues later got back underway, the Dutch season was cut short. No league title was awarded, but the league table was finalised as it was.

“It was very hard that the championship was finished because of Covid,” Idrissi said.

“We were doing very well as a team. We were top of the table with Ajax. It just happened.

“After that, we had two months with no training because of Covid, and we had to stay at home. The lockdown was hard because your body loses a lot of conditioning and strength.

“Step by step we started training and building up our fitness afterwards, to become stronger and stronger. But after a while, unfortunately I got injured because I worked myself too hard. So now I'm getting fitter and fitter and stronger every day."