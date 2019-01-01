Sergio Ramos documentary: What is it, when will it be released & all you need to know

The Real Madrid captain was spotted with a filming crew during his side's spectacular Champions League loss to Ajax – but why was it there?

eliminating 5-3 on aggregate during the in the last 16 might have been one of the worst evenings experienced by any Los Blancos fan – though they might have to relive the nightmare in just a few months' time.

Sergio Ramos, who was forced to miss the match through suspension after deliberately picking up a yellow card, was spotted in his own box at the Santiago Bernabeu overseeing the game, and cameras were accompanying him.

It has since been reported that the star was being filmed during the game as part of a documentary about his career and life as a footballer. But what is the documentary, what will it be about, and when will it be released? Goal takes a look.

What is the Ramos documentary & when will it be released?

News about Ramos potentially filming a documentary surfaced via MARCA after he was photographed watching his side's 4-1 Champions League last 16 loss to Ajax at the Bernabeu in early March.

A camera crew was spotted at the stadium, and if it is to cover events from this current season as suggested, it will make for quite interesting viewing. Real Madrid have endured a spectacularly disastrous season so far, having gone through three separate manages by mid-March and having crashed out of 's title race, and Champions League last 16 all in the span of one week.

The defeat to Ajax meant that the Spanish capital club fell to their third straight defeat in all competitions in just a span of a few days, and encapsulated the Blancos' season so far. If the cameras present at the Bernabeu were anything to go by, it can be assumed that Real Madrid's collapse this season will be featured in the documentary.

Ramos' documentary, currently untitled, is due for release later this year and is expected to offer a glimpse into his life as a footballer and his uber-successful career.

According to Variety, the documentary will be released by Amazon Prime Video and will follow in the footsteps of recent releases Manchester City: All or Nothing and Steven Gerrard: Make Us Dream .

It will be produced by the North American arm of 'The Great British Bake Off' producer, Love Productions, and will be a half-hour series with eight instalments showing his daily life and routine.

“I’m excited to be able to show football fans what it takes to be a professional athlete, the responsibility of wearing Real Madrid’s and ’s armband and how to juggle that with a normal personal life,” the defender said at the unveiling of the documentary.

Once news emerged that Ramos had taken a camera crew to the Bernabeu to film the loss to Ajax, however, he took to Instagram to address certain topics that had arisen around the club, including why he had brought along the filming team.

"There are certain commitments made and it never remotely went through my head that the game could have turned out as it did," he wrote. "The recording itself was scaled down as the game went on."

What material will the Ramos documentary cover?

Though the documentary will be an in-depth look into Ramos' career at Real Madrid and Spain, similar to previous Amazon documentaries about footballers and their lives, the fact that there were cameras at the Champions League game suggests that the Blancos' current campaign will be also be covered.

Ramos has enjoyed a glittering career at the Bernabeu spanning 19 years, winning four Champions League titles, four La Ligas, and two Copa del Rey honours – in addition to one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

This season, however, both Ramos and Real Madrid have been going through an incredibly tough and chaotic period, characterised by Los Blancos' poor form and turbulent off-pitch controversies. Manager Santiago Solari was relieved of his duties at the Spanish capital following the Champions League exit, and has since been replaced by former coach Zinedine Zidane. Ramos is said to have been involved with an intense row with club president Florentino Perez, leaving his future at the Bernabeu in doubt.

This is in addition to an unstable managerial situation, crashing out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage at the hands of Ajax and bidding their title hopes goodbye just midway through the campaign.

Real Madrid started the season on a high after winning their third successive Champions League trophy in May. Should Ramos' upcoming documentary cover the most recent events at the club, however, it is certain to make for unmissable viewing - for both Madrid fans and wider football fans.