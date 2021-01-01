Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich winger tests positive for Covid-19

The 25-year-old was absent from training on Tuesday and will miss a European reunion with PSG on Wednesday as he continues to recover at home

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has confirmed, handing the Champions League holders a blow ahead of their quarter-final reunion with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was absent from training on Tuesday ahead of Hansi Flick's side's first-leg encounter with Mauricio Pochettino's Ligue 1 giants, leading to reports suggesting that he had been sidelined for one reason or another.

"Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Coronavirus. The FC Bayern forward is feeling fine and is now quarantining at home," the club confirmed in a brief statement posted to their Twitter account.

